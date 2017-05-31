Police seek to identify package thieves

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police need help to identify two men suspected of stealing packages from a home Gertie Street on Friday.

The two men were captured on motion-activated surveillance cameras stealing several packages from the doorstep.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a small black vehicle.

They are adult males appearing to be 25-30 years of age wearing black t-shirts, black shorts and black baseball caps.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest call police at (361) 886-2600.

