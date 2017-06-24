Police Thank the Community for Help in Search of Missing Girl

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local family worried about the safety of their missing loved one can breathe a little easier this morning. An 11 year old girl who was reportedly abducted was found safe and unharmed after a frantic search.

3 News was there as family and friends gathered Friday night after learning the news that police had found her.

The young girl was first reported to be abducted by someone driving a black Ford F-150 truck near Sacky Park just before 8 last night.

She was found a little over two hours later.

Officer Gena Pena said, "at this point we can confirm that she has been found safe. She is unharmed and she is in our care right now....We do want to thank the public for all the shares and getting the word out there and thank them in their cooperation with that."

Through their investigation, police now say the truck of interest was not used in the commission of a crime and did not provide further information.

