Police warn parents about secret phone apps

New information coming out on Monday surrounding the arrest of an Alice ISD teacher who's accused of having an improper relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:04 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New information coming out on Monday surrounding the arrest of an Alice ISD teacher who's accused of having an improper relationship with a 12-year-old girl.  
 
50-year-old Javier Hernandez remains behind bars. Police say he was able to communicate with the young girl by usina a phone app that actually hides previously sent messages and pictures. 
 
In fact, to anyone who didn't know, the app looks like a normal calculator. Police say parents should be aware of these kids of apps in order to protect their own kids. 
 
Our Taylor Alanis has the story. 
 

