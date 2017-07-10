Police warn parents about secret phone apps

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New information coming out on Monday surrounding the arrest of an Alice ISD teacher who's accused of having an improper relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

50-year-old Javier Hernandez remains behind bars. Police say he was able to communicate with the young girl by usina a phone app that actually hides previously sent messages and pictures.

In fact, to anyone who didn't know, the app looks like a normal calculator. Police say parents should be aware of these kids of apps in order to protect their own kids.

Our Taylor Alanis has the story.

