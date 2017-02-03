Police work and social media

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are warning people to think before they post on social media.

If you have ever posted about or commented on a particular crime, police said you may have given out important information on the case.

Police also said you may have inadvertently interfered with an investigation.

Officers love to use social media because it allows them to post instant updates and also get the identities of unknown people.

Our Heather Gustafson has the story.

(© 2017 KIII)