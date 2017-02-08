Police wrangle lost pot-bellied pig

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of SPID Wednesday morning because a large pot-bellied pig was following customers in the parking lot of Stripes.

Officers arrived and located the animal.

The pig appeared to be a pet but had injuries to its back.

The animal was friendly and was contained in the area until animal control officers arrived and took custody of it.

Police do not know where the animal came from.

If you have any knowledge of this pot bellied pig please contact Animal Care Services at (361) 826-4630.

(© 2017 KIII)