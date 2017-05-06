Political Analyst says voters were looking for a steady hand

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Political Analyst Dr. Bill Chriss gave us a closer look at the Special Election Saturday.

Dr. Chriss said that voters were looking for a steady hand in leadership and they saw that in McComb.

He also commented on the graciousness of former mayor Nelda Martinez but said voters were just ready for something different.

Electors are looking for new face and someone who will come in and change things up for a few years in office.

Dr. Chriss said that former mayor Dan McQueen was too different and voters learned to look for someone who has held office.

© 2017 KIII-TV