KIII
Close

Popular Southside Christmas Light Display Attracts Big Crowd

Residents visiting one southside light display reflect on what Christmas means to them.

KIII 7:45 AM. CST December 25, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On this Christmas morning, we wanted to take a look at some of the most extravagant light displays around town, and we found one off of Hampton Street on the city's southside.
Photojournalist Ruben Almeida shows us.
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories