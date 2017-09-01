KIII
Port-A Officers serve while left with nothing

As we've reported, nearly every building in Port Aransas was damaged due to Hurricane Harvey. The town left in pieces after the storm.

Briana Whitney, KIII 11:37 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - As we've reported, nearly every building in Port Aransas was damaged due to Hurricane Harvey.  The town left in pieces after the storm. The Port Aransas Police Department has been working round the clock to start the rebuilding process. Two of those officers are giving it their all even though Harvey left them with virtually nothing. 
 
Our Briana Whitney has their story. 
 
