Port Aransas City Manager: 'We'll get through this'

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Port Aransas City Manager David Parsons released a statement to 3News Sunday regarding the condition of the city, saying "most all structures are compromised to some level."

"Some extreme. Some only shingles or siding or windows. Others, like my home, suffered severe damage," Parsons said.

Parsons apoligized for delayed updates, saying cellphone service has been intermittent and satellite phones have been hard to come by. He said the town was hit very hard, especially waterfront areas, with damage lessening as you head further south.

As for having residents return to the city, which is being blocked off at its city limits by Sheriff's deputies, Parsons said they have to repair numerous gas leaks around town and do a proper gas line assessment. He said road clearing is underway and crews are making good progress.

Parsons also said the water and sewage systems will need significant rehabilitation to get the systems back online.

"Please be patient and know our primary objective is to at least get folks back in here to check on their homes. We are trying our best," Parsons said. "Many local and state resources are pouring in. We have a massive police presence patrolling your homes and businesses. I will try and get more information out as it comes in. We'll get through this. We all have a long road ahead of us, but I know this community has the the guts!"

