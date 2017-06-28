Port Aransas ferry landing receives some new artwork

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The Port Aransas ferry landing received new artwork on Wednesday.

The ferries are acting as "canvas" for the winners of an art contest hosted by TxDOT.

20 winners were chosen from entries that came in from all around the country.

Eight pieces of art from the adult division and 12 pieces from the youth division.

Crews installed that work onto the ferries.

Rickey Dailey said that a former TxDOT thought it would be a good idea to dress up the boats a little bit.

