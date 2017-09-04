Port Aransas Ferry to open on a limited service plan

(Photo: Chuy Gonzalez)

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Transportation says the Port Aransas Ferry system is going to open to the public on Tuesday, September 5.

However, the opening will be on a limited basis, TxDOT will operate two large ferries capable of carrying 28 vehicles and one smaller ferry that carries 20. The ferry will run between the hours and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Normally the ferry operated a 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The ferry was opened last week to first responders, emergency crews and vehicles approved by the City of Port Aransas. The Port Aransas ferry system did sustain some damage from Hurricane Harvey and has been closed to the public since the storm made landfall.

The City of Port Aransas made a request to open the ferry system back up to the public. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard approved this limited service plan.

