Port Aransas ISD heads back to class today

Developing out of Port Aransas. This will be the first full week of classes for the independent school district.



After a long delay thanks to hurricane harvey, students, faculty and staff will be back learning.

More than six-weeks have passed since the storm struck delaying school.

Most classes will be taking place in portable buildings while repairs are made to buildings damaged by the storm.

