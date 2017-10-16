KIII
Port Aransas ISD heads back to class today

Port Aransas ISD gets back to class

Olivia Santos, KIII 7:40 AM. CDT October 16, 2017

Developing out of Port Aransas. This will be the first full week of classes for the independent school district.


After a long delay thanks to hurricane harvey, students, faculty and staff will be back learning.
More than six-weeks have passed since the storm struck delaying school.
Most classes will be taking place in portable buildings while repairs are made to buildings damaged by the storm.

