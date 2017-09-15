Port Aransas ISD to reopen their schools Oct. 16

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The Port Aransas Independent School District superintendent announced Thursday night that they expect to begin school at their campuses Monday, Oct. 16.

There is still a lot of construction going on in Port Aransas since Hurricane Harvey struck, including at the local high school. However, classes will be held in temporary buildings as the district continues to cleanup the mess left behind by the storm.

"My kids graduated from there one year ago and we're really excited for it to reopen," Port Aransas resident Janie Russell said.

© 2017 KIII-TV