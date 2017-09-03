Port Aransas Man Found Dead

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - A Port Aransas man who was reported missing by his mother earlier this week, has been found dead inside of his home in the 700 Block of Sandcastle Drive.

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs says when they initially checked 57 year old Ronnie Head's home, they didn't see him. After a second search a few days later, Head was found dead, with no signs of foul play.

Chief Burroughs says it's likely Head died during the storm from an unknown cause.

Head was originally reported missing by his mother two days before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and witnesses say they saw him early Saturday morning. Another person says they received a text from Head on Saturday, August 26th, saying he survived the storm.

In a recent social media post, Mayor Charles Bujan says the manner of Head's death is pending an examination by the Nueces County Medical Examiner.

© 2017 KIII-TV