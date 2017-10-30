Port Aransas mayor reacts to Red Cross CEO resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - David Brady, the CEO of the Gulf Coast Red Cross region, announced Sunday his resignation on Facebook after six months on the job.

Brady cites disagreements with decisions made during Hurricane Harvey relief efforts as one of the reasons he decided to step down.

Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan trust with the Red Cross has changed since the announcement,"I will never again trust anything with the Red Cross. Never again. Period."

Bujan says he is extremely disappointed in the lack of funds that have gone to his residence in a town that got hit the hardest by Harvey -- over $3 million was given to Corpus Christi, and $300,000 to Robstown.

"Red Cross gives out in $400 increments $166,000 to the citizens of Port Aransas."

The local Red Cross tells 3News starting November 6 the current Red Cross Austin Region Executive Marty McKellips will step in as Interim CEO of the Gulf Coast Region. Red Cross does not anticipate the change in a leader to slow down any of the assistance or appeals processes.



Mayor Bujan hopes a new CEO will change the way the organization is currently running.

"I would hope that they rise to the occasion of their motto and live up to its ideals."

Bujan tells 3News he hasn't heard from anybody with the Red Cross for weeks and is left a bitter impression even a new CEO may not be able to change.

