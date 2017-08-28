Port Aransas officials: Residents can come back, but they can't stay

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - City leaders are ending the limited reentry program to Port Aransas and changed their city curfew, but they don't want residents to stay in their homes yet.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, both resident and nonresident property owners can enter the city without going through a police checkpoint. That also includes business property owners.

The city curfew is still in effect and has changed slightly. It is now 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m., and city leaders said they do not want people staying at their homes. They want people to leave by the time curfew is in effect.

Officials stress there are absolutely no services available to the public. No food. No water. You must bring whatever supplies you need with you, but they don't want people to plug in generators to buildings because it could be dangerous to work crews.

There is a strong police and fire presence from departments throughout the Coastal Bend. City officials also said that this is not the time for donations or volunteers. They will announce at a later time when they are ready for both volunteers and donated supplies.

