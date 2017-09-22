Port Aransas police foundation gives back

(Photo: KASTLE KELLEY, KASTLE KELLEY)

Hurricane Harvey's damage to the Coastal Bend has pushed back numerous fundraisers, including the Port Aransas Police Foundations annual Golf Tournament.

They are now seeking to help the Port Aransas area in other ways such as volunteering and monetary donations. If you'd like to make a donation or see other way you can help the Port Aransas police department and community visit portapf.org for more information.

