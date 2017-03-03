Port Aransas police have a new tool to fight crime

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Port Aransas police received some new tools Friday to help them in their crime fighting effort.

The department has 20 new high impact bullet resistant vests, otherwise known as “active shooter vests”.

The vests are fortified with steel plates capable of stopping high-powered rifle rounds.

Chief Scott Burroughs said these vests are going to be used in high-risk situations when they know the person they are going to encounter is armed.

The vests come courtesy of the Port Aransas police foundation, more than 10-thousand dollars was raised at their recent awards banquet and went towards the vests.

