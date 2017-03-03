Port Aransas Police ready for Spring Break crowds

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The kick off to the major Spring Break weekend is just a week away. That's when most area colleges and schools will be letting out for the annual vacation. But some schools are already getting a head start.

For a number of Universities around the state and beyond Friday actually marked the beginning of Spring Break. Law officers in Port Aransas tell us they are ready for the crowds.

Port Aransas police tell us they will be receiving help from many state agencies including Texas Parks & Wildlife, DPS, and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. That agency will be conducting bar checks to guard against underage drinking.

Port Aransas also has an ordinance that prohibits drinking on the beach between the hours of 6pm and 7am during the main week of Spring Break, which is March 11th to March 19th. But law officers tell us they will only enforce the ordinance if crowds get out of hand.

