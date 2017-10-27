Port Aransas resident searches for missing owners

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Port Aransas resident Karen Bentley made quite the directory under her house while cleaning after Hurricane Harvey.

The discovery was a box filled with Swarovski crystals and a letter to the person who was meant to keep the jewelry.

Bentley did not just find the box of jewelry she also found a man named Austin Charles Myer and his mother's passport. Bentley has not been able to find the veteran, but she continues to search for him and his mother.

The search is currently ongoing for Bently to locate the owner of the jewelry and passport, she asks for the publics help.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV