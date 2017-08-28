Port Aransas residents get a first look at Harvey's damage

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Many Port Aransas residents lined up at the crack of dawn Monday to make it through a police checkpoint to get into their home city and survey the damage.

That checkpoint has since been lifted, and starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday people will be able to enter the city as they normally would; but Monday, for many, was the first chance to see how their homes fared in Hurricane Harvey.

Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell was with them and came back with the details.

