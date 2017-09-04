Port Aransas under mandatory burn ban

PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Port Aransas has issued a mandatory burn ban following the devastating damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

The order comes from the mayor's office which bans burning materials near any electrical sources. Crews are continuing to efforts to clean up down trees, boat parts, and destroyed homes.

The ban went into effect Monday afternoon and will be in place until further notice from city officials.Violating the order can mean facing arrest, a misdemeanor charge and a $2,000 fine.

