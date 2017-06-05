Port Aransas wins birding award

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Port Aransas has always been knonw for it's birding and now they've been awarded for their effort. Port Aransas took first place in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Great Texas Birding Classic.

Every year the Port Aransas & Mustang Island Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau sponsor a team for the event. This year's team, The "Port A Spoon-Bills" Big Sit Team won first place in the Central Coast Division. They counted 117 different species of birds at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas

