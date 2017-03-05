Port buyout program benefits Hillcrest resident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After months of tension and waiting, the Port buyout plan is finally benefiting homeowners in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Hillcrest resident Leticia Rodriguez is getting ready to move into a home in Calallen.

She said even though the process of finding a new home took a year because of the conflict between Tx-DOT and the federal highway administration over relocation benefits, the Port buyout program made it easy for her to see what her options were and help make the purchase possible.

She said she knows many of her neighbors do not want to leave their homes and are angry about having to relocate, but the Port couldn't have been more helpful in making the transition a lot easier.

