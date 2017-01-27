Port of CC officials talk possible tax on Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - President Trump says he talked for about an hour Friday with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. He called it a productive and friendly conversation.

Mexico, as a matter of principle, has said it will not pay for a border wall. It's been suggested one way to make it happen is to impose a 20% tax on Mexican goods coming into the United States.

Our Brian Burns has a look at how that might impact the Port of Corpus Christi and local consumers.

