Port of Corpus Christi continues to grow

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Port of Corpus Christi is the first Port in Texas to receive the Green Marine Certification which means the Port is doing what it can to be environmentally friendly.

Port Officials said the Port could not continue to grow if they are not sustainable and smart when it comes to reducing their environmental footprint.

Director of Environmental Planning and Compliance Sarah Garza says it takes three years to achieve that environmental status and the Port of Corpus Christi was one of the first organizations to accomplish the achievement.

The Port also welcomed three new businesses including, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures which will build a multipurpose cargo dock, Howard Maverick Terminal which will be handling crude oil by rail, and South Texas Cement.

Bringing in more businesses to the Port of Corpus Christi is crucial for the City's growth and boosting the economy.

"We're an economic driver for this region, and so we are good stewards of that by continuing to grow our business," Garza said.

Garza talked about the six days the ship channel was closed after Hurricane Harvey which was the longest closure in its history.

The ships channel improvement project will widen the channel to 530 feet, deepen it to 54 feet and add additional barge shelves that will allow two-way vessels.

