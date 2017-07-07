Port of Corpus Christi making financial waves worldwide

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More hopeful news tonight on the State of the oil industry here in South Texas.

A large crude oil tanker that docked in China two days ago reportedly came from the Port of Corpus Christi. Usually that region gets it's oil from Saudia Arabia.

Turns out, the Port of Corpus Christi has seen a massive increase in crude oil exports over the last few months. If that trend continues a major increase in jobs in and around Corpus Christi could be coming.

Our Briana Whitney has more on the story.

© 2017 KIII-TV