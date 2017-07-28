Port of Corpus Christi receives major environmental honor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Port of Corpus Christi has just received a major honor for their work in environmental safety.

On Friday it was announced that the Port has earned the Green Marine Certification by Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American Marine Industry.

The port got high marks for improving air and water qualit, reducing emissions, and minimizing impact on the community.

"This is a great milestone for us. We do a lot with environmental stewardship and it's great to have a certification so that the community and others know what standard we are actually trying to achieve," said Sarah Garza, Director of Environmental Planning and Compliance for the Port. "And this goes way behind compliance. This is very exciting for us."

The Port of Corpus Christi is the first port in Texas to receive this certification.

© 2017 KIII-TV