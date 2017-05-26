KIII
Port of Corpus Christi receives Very Large Crude Carrier Anne

KIII Staff , KIII 4:23 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several towing vessels helped guide the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Anne into the Corpus Christi ship channel Friday.

Anne is the largest oil tanker ever to call on a Gulf of Mexico port. The VLCC will be docked at the Oxy Ingleside Energy Center export terminal, the first crude export facility to receive a vessel the size of Anne.

