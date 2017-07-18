Port Of Corpus Christi welcomes new business

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Port Commissioners finalized an agreement on Tuesday that will further the Port of Corpus Christi's efforts to be seen as the energy port for the Americas. Commissioners approved a long term lease agreement with Howard Energy Partners, a firm that is planning to among other things, construct a pipeline from here to Mexico. The company is said to be a strong player in the energy field with projects on both sides of the border. The unanimous vote paves the way to add Corpus Christi to their list.

"This is an exciting time in the 90 year history of the Port of Corpus Christi. We've never seen growth as we've seen today," said Sean Strawbridge, Deputy Executive Director of the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port of Corpus Christi draws 40 billion in global investments and as the fourth largest port in the U.S., it is making waves once again.

Strawbridge spoke with 3 News anchor Bill Churchwell about the location of the port's newest addition which will be on 41 acres in the inner harbor. The 30 year lease agreement will be with Maverick Terminals, a subsidiary of Howard Energy Partners.

"This San Antonio based firm has a developing history in serving the Mexican market by vessel, rail, and pipe line, " said Strawbridge.

The company plans to design, construct, and operate a rail terminal, and a storage facility for petroleum and petroleum products.

In a statement the president of Howard Energy, Brad Bynum said, "this lease marks a strategic and significant expansion of our terminal network, not only for refined products but for crude oil. We are excited about the opportunities for further development, and look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with the Port of Corpus Christi."

© 2017 KIII-TV