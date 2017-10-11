Port Royal looking to re-open in 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Beach vacations are a favorite summer activity, but Port Royal resort is damaged.

Don't worry, repairs are on the way.

The general manager of Port Royal, Kendra Kinnison, stuck out Harvey and listened as the winds took over town.

Like most of the city, she said the repairs needed are going to take time and millions of dollars.

She said, "It was certainly something else, the front part of the property took more damage than the beach side of the property which is something that's different than what we would've expected."

It'll take around 6 months of work before the resort can open its doors.

Luckily none of that work includes fixing the foundation.

Kinnison said that the resort will do a soft opening in April and make rooms available to a limited number of guests.

Port Royal will be ready right in time for summer in June 2018.

