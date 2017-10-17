Portable incinerators being used to dispose of brush debris

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - They've been put to use in the Rio Grande Valley for some time, but now portable incinerators are being used in the Coastal Bend to help dispose of all of the trees and other vegetation downed by Hurricane Harvey.

"The pile that we currently have is about 100,000 cubic yards of debris," said Chris Angerer from Texas A&M Engineering.

Texas A&M Engineering, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Forest Service and the TCEQ are working with Aransas County to help dispose of tons of debris, and it's being done in an environmentally safe way.

It is estimated that more than 40,000 tons of vegetation will need to to be disposed of using the incinerators. Two of them will be in use by Wednesday. The State has ordered a total of six.

"What might take hours, maybe even a day to burn, we're able to burn out here in a matter of minutes because we're adding so much oxygen to that reaction," Angerer said.

The special type of incinerator burns so efficiently that no smoke is released into the air -- just heat.

Workers hope to have the massive amounts of trees, limbs and brush along Highway 35 disposed of in about two months.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV