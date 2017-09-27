Portable school rooms arrive in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Another sign that things are slowly getting back to normal in Port Aransas. Portable buildings were put into place Wednesday. They will be makeshift classrooms for students as repairs are made to various school campuses.
Teachers and staff will be reporting for duty on October 9th. There first day of classes for the District will be October 16th.
