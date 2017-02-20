Portland Citizens United hosts public forum on Exxon plant

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - A group called Portland Citizens United hosted Monday a public forum on what they say are concerns over the environmental and health risks related to the proposed Exxon ethylene cracker plant.

If that plant gets built as planned near Portland, it would be the largest of its kind in the world.

Those in favor of the project say it would create nearly 11,000 construction jobs and some 600 permanent jobs.

Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from the public forum with the details.

(© 2017 KIII)