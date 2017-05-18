Portland couple arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS0 - A Portland couple is facing charges of sexual assault of a child.

Joshua Jordan and Hanna Monarch were arrested by police after they obtained a warrant.

Both Jordan and Monarch are facing two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear about the charges against the two.

Their bonds total $200,000 on each charge and Jail Officials in San Patricio said Jordan made bond.



© 2017 KIII-TV