Portland couple arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS0 - A Portland couple is facing charges of sexual assault of a child.
Joshua Jordan and Hanna Monarch were arrested by police after they obtained a warrant.
Both Jordan and Monarch are facing two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Neighbors said they were shocked to hear about the charges against the two.
Their bonds total $200,000 on each charge and Jail Officials in San Patricio said Jordan made bond.
