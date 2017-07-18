Portland man accused of killing his own father indicted

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - 23-year-old Andy Mushel, the man accused of killing his own father and setting fire to the family home back in April, has been indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arson, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

It was back in April when police say Mushel got into an argument with his father and allegedly stabbed him to death before setting the house on fire. He is currently being held in the San Patricio County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

