Portland man indicted for death of son

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - A Portland man has been indicted by a San Patricio County grand jury in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son. The Caller Times reports that 43-year-old Ray Mitchell Rodgers has been charged with capital murder in connection with the little boy's death back in January of 2016.

Police responded to his home based on a report of a strong smell of marijuana. Officers found the child unconscious and unresponsive. Another child in the home said Rodgers hit the little boy repeatedly.

Eight other children in that home have since been removed by CPS. At this point, Rodgers could face the death penalty in this case.

