Portland man indicted over charges that he killed his father

23-year-old Andy Mushel, the man accused of killing his own father and setting fire to the family home back in April, has been indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arson, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

KIII 7:00 PM. CDT July 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories