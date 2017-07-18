Portland man indicted over charges that he killed his father
23-year-old Andy Mushel, the man accused of killing his own father and setting fire to the family home back in April, has been indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arson, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
KIII 7:00 PM. CDT July 18, 2017
