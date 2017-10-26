Portland mayor announces he would not seek reelection

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - During his State of the City luncheon Thursday, Portland Mayor David Krebs announced he would not seek reelection.

Krebs said that his term ends in May of 2018 and instead of reelection he will run as a Republican for the San Patricio County Judge seat.

The primary election will be March 6, and Terry Simpson currently holds the seat for San Patricio County Judge.

