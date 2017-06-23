Portland men arrested for sexual assault given high bonds

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - Two Portland restaurant employees are behind bars with a bond totaling $1.5 million for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside the restaurant.

The unusually high bond is meant to keep the two behind bars, and as Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino reports, there's a reason investigators don't want them out any time soon.

37-year-old Kostandinos Piperis was placed on a $1 million bond and his 26-year-old accomplice, Ioannis Piperis, on a $500,000 bond, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Corey.

Both men are employees of the Texas A-1 Steakhouse, and both are related, but it's uncertain how. Sources told 3News the high bonds were set because both are considered a flight risk.

The alleged sexual assault happened a week ago inside the popular Portland restaurant more than four hours after it had closed for the night.

Police said someone called 911 and reported the assault in progress. When police arrived at the scene, the attack was still going on.

"This was not a random act. I mean, this is not," Corey said. "The individuals involved knew one another. So this is just not a random act."

The victim was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital where she was treated. The suspects are locked up in the San Patricio County Jail.

