Portland passes resolution opposing location of ExxonMobil plant

PORTLAND, TX (KIII NEWS) - Tuesday night, Portland City Council passed a resolution opposing the location of a proposed ExxonMobil plant.

Portland Officials say the proposed development site would be less than two miles away from the high school and elementary school. The plant would also be near what Officials call a "Growth Area", where homes are being developed.

"The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Group is working with ExxonMobil to see if there is alternative location that they will consider." Said Portland Mayor David Krebs.

Exxon is also looking at sites in Victoria and Louisiana for the $12 billion plastics manufacturing plant.