Portland resident celebrates 100th birthday

Ruby Hiatt celebrates 100-years

July 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Portland resident Ruby Hiatt celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

Ms. Hiatt gathered with family and friends at the church she's been attending for nearly 50-years.

She makes the drive over the Harbor Bridge almost every day to volunteer with Senior Adult Ministry, Vacation Bible School, blankets of love and several other ministries.

Ruby is not your typical 100-year-old, she only takes one medication and is described as quick-witted.

