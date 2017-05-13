Postal Service and Food Bank team up to Stamp out Hunger

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Food Bank of Corpus Christi received a very special delivery Saturday.

The food bank along with the National Association of Letter Carriers teamed up or a collection drive called Stamp Out hunger.

Workers at the Food Bank said this was an easy way for anyone to make donations.

Donors didn't even have to leave their house.

For the last couple of weeks, the USPS has been leaving notifications at residences that encouraged them to clean out unused or unwanted items in their pantry, fill up a bag and leave it on the doorstep.

Letter carriers picked up the bags to bring into the Food Bank of Corpus Christi.

This is the 25th year for the food drive.

