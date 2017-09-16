CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 910 hosted the POW-MIA Day Ceremony at Sherrill Park.

POW-MIA Day honors the services and sacrifices made by those who were prisoners of war or are still missing in action. Often times, a flag is flown under the US flag; representing and honoring POW/MIA individuals.

Today's ceremony was sponsored by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs. Karoni Forestor was the guest speaker with the Texas POW-MIA family.

