Power crews work to restore electricity to thousands Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - AEP Texas crews are busy Wednesday morning trying to restore power to thousands of South Texans.

Beeville residents are experiencing the largest outage with more than 7,300 customers in the dark. Officers with the Beeville Police Department say the entire City of Beeville is without power.

Omar Lopez with AEP Texas says as of 7:30AM crews were on their way to Bee County to begin work. He will be providing more information as it becomes available.

On the southside of Corpus Christi, more than 3,000 power customers are without power and in the Alice and San Diego, the AEP Texas website is showing about 300 outages.

Crews are trying to get power restored to the area as quickly as possible.

