Power outage affects residents from Padre Island to Aransas Pass

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Nearly 14,000 people were without power as of around 6 p.m. from Padre Island all the way to Aransas Pass. As of 7:30pm that number had been reduced to about 4,000 people.

American Electric Power Texas said there is a relay that goes to both areas but as of news time were still trying to determine what caused the outage. Once they determine the cause, they will be able to estimate a time of restoration.

