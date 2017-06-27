Power outage leaves more than 1,000 customers in the dark

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - AEP Texas is reporting a little over 1,000 customers without power along Staples between Kostoryz & Everhart.

The lights went out just after 8:00AM Tuesday. Police were called to the scene to control traffic and power crews were making the repairs.

A heavy downpour hit the area just before 8:00AM. Crews making repairs to a fallen power line tell 3News lightning could have struck the line causing the outage.

Due to traffic signal failures, police put out stop signs at some of the busy intersections along Staples. AEP Texas is asking drivers to find an alternate route if they can. The power is expected to be restored by 9:30AM Tuesday.

