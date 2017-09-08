KIII
Power set to return to areas most affected by Harvey says AEP official

Oscar Lopez joins First Edition to inform viewers on the progress the electric company has made since Hurricane Harvey.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:17 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Crews are concentrating the largest effort in the Aransas Pass, Rockport, Victoria and Refugio areas, which were most devastated by the storm.  Crews also continue to work in other areas throughout the Coastal Bend where there are outages affecting small groups of customers or individuals. Outage Update

Shown below are the latest outage numbers listed by the area where the highest number of outages remain: 

Aransas Pass – Rockport Area        21,000

Victoria Area                                       1,500

Port Lavaca - Refugio Area                 1,500


Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR)

Following are projected ETRs for these communities:

Rockport -Fulton:        Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Port Aransas:              Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.              

Aransas Pass:            Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Refugio                       Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Woodsboro                Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Tivoli                          Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Austwell                     Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

