Power set to return to areas most affected by Harvey says AEP official

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Crews are concentrating the largest effort in the Aransas Pass, Rockport, Victoria and Refugio areas, which were most devastated by the storm. Crews also continue to work in other areas throughout the Coastal Bend where there are outages affecting small groups of customers or individuals. Outage Update

Shown below are the latest outage numbers listed by the area where the highest number of outages remain:

Aransas Pass – Rockport Area 21,000

Victoria Area 1,500

Port Lavaca - Refugio Area 1,500



Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR)

Following are projected ETRs for these communities:

Rockport -Fulton: Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Port Aransas: Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Aransas Pass: Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Refugio Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Woodsboro Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Tivoli Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

Austwell Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m.

