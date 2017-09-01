Close Power slowly but surely returning to Corpus Christi and other Harvey-affected areas AEP stopped by First Edition to thank residents for being patient while they worked to return electricity to everyone in Harvey affected areas. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:55 AM. CDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Power should be returned to all of Corpus Christi by 10 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017. Click here to learn more about outages and how to report problems. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teen gets flag back Aransas County ISD to close indefinitely VERIFY: Panic is worsening shortages RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas Motorist flock to gas stations amid concern of shortage Pence holds news conference at airport Port Aransas residents look at damage Rebuilding Ingleside after Harvey Trump flag update Corpus Christi evacuees return home More Stories The Latest: Vice President Mike Pence visits the… Aug 31, 2017, 7:53 a.m. VERIFY: Panic is worsening concerns of gas shortages Aug 31, 2017, 7:28 p.m. Evacuees from Corpus Christi finally return home Aug 31, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
