Power slowly but surely returning to Corpus Christi and other Harvey-affected areas

AEP stopped by First Edition to thank residents for being patient while they worked to return electricity to everyone in Harvey affected areas.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:55 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Power should be returned to all of Corpus Christi by 10 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017. Click here to learn more about outages and how to report problems.

