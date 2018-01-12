Pre-check applications available at Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The TSA announced Friday that they are opening a temporary pre-check application at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Travelers enrolled in the program can speed through security and do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, and light jackets.

You can apply at the airport between Jan. 23-25.

